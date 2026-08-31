2 teens hospitalized after reported stabbing at Miami Northwestern High School, fire officials say

Two teenagers were transported to the hospital after a reported stabbing at Miami Northwestern High School on Monday afternoon, Miami fire officials said.

Miami Fire Rescue confirmed that they responded to the school, located at 1100 NW 71st St., at around 12:27 p.m. There, crews found two injured boys, an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old.

The 18-year-old was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition. The 15-year-old was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's main campus, also in stable condition.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools issued a statement regarding the shooting that reads:

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is aware of an incident involving students at one of our high schools. The matter was immediately addressed by the school's administration and the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, subsequently resulting in criminal charges. The District takes the safety and well-being of our students and staff very seriously and remains committed to maintaining a secure school environment for all."

No additional information has been released, including the circumstances regarding the stabbing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.