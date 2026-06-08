South Florida mom forced child to eat from trash, beat her with frying pan, arrest report says

A Miami-Dade mother was arrested over the weekend after she was accused of repeatedly beating her 8-year-old daughter and forcing her to eat expired food from a garbage can, according to an arrest report.

According to the arrest report, 27-year-old Naseline Timouche, of northwest Miami-Dade, was arrested on June 6 and was charged with aggravated child abuse causing great bodily harm and child neglect without causing great bodily harm.

According to the arrest report, deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office were called to a home over the weekend to conduct a welfare check.

When they arrived, deputies said they were able to speak with the 8-year-old girl, who they said had numerous scars and other marks.

Naseline Timouche Miami-Dade Corrections

She told deputies that she had frequently been left home alone for extended periods of time, including overnight, according to the report. In addition, she told deputies that her mother hit her numerous times with a cord, a frying pan and spatula, causing injuries.

The 8-year-old girl also said that Timouche didn't feed her often because the food was for "guests." Instead, the arrest report said, the child was allowed to eat expired food or food from the trash.

The report also said that the child would sometimes be woken up by Timouche to hit her for no apparent reason, including hitting her in the face with a charging cable for no reason.

Deputies said that the girl was seen with several marks and scars that were consistent with those claims.

According to the arrest report, a witness told deputies that she was introduced to the victim about two months ago through another neighbor, and said the she had allowed the child to stay in her home and provided her with food due to her being left alone on numerous occasions.

She also told deputies that on June 5 she provided the girl with food and clean clothes after she was found walking around without adult supervision.

According to the arrest report, Timouche made some admissions to deputies in an interview with detectives, and she was then taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

No other details were released.