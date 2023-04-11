Miami Mayor Suarez says city is preparing for record rainfall

MIAMI - With drenching rain in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is urging residents to stay safe.

On Twitter, the mayor posted that the city is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.

In anticipation of what Suarez called 'record-heavy rainfall', he said portable pumps have been set up in areas known for flooding, notably 501 NE 23rd Street, Morningside, and Mary Brickell.

He said they are also preparing to deploy Vactor/vacuum trucks to suck up flood waters where needed.

City staff is actively cleaning storm grates and inspectors are checking construction sites to ensure that there is no overflow into the drainage system.

Suarez said they are in communication with the state's transportation department concerning flooding along Biscayne Boulevard and the I-395 bridge. Some drivers in the area were left stranded in the high water from Monday's rain.

If residents need to report flooding, they can call 311 or download and use the iseechange app.