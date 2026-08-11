Eury Pérez throws 7 strong innings as Miami Marlins shut out Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0

Eury Pérez allowed three hits over seven innings, Esteury Ruiz homered, and the Miami Marlins beat Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Pérez (6-9) struck out three straight Pirates to start the game and surrendered only three singles — two in the third and one in his final inning. The right-hander fanned seven and walked two, throwing 100 pitches. He hasn't surrendered a homer in seven straight starts.

Michael Petersen struck out two in the eighth, and Pete Fairbanks retired the side in order in the ninth for his 18th save in 21 opportunities.

Skenes (9-11) left after five innings and 65 pitches. He allowed two runs — one earned — on five hits. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner struck out four and walked one after entering with a 3-3 record and a 6.26 ERA in his previous eight starts.

Ruiz hit his sixth home run, a one-out solo shot in the third to put Miami ahead.

Skenes struck out Owen Caissie with runners on second and third to end the fourth and keep it 1-0.

Ruiz was hit by a one-out pitch in the fifth before pulling off a delayed steal. Xavier Edwards reached on an infield single, and Ruiz scored on shortstop Jacob Gonzalez's throwing error on the play. Bryan Reynolds robbed Griffin Conine of a two-out homer to left field to keep it 2-0.

Yohan Ramírez followed Skenes and allowed only a walk, striking out four over three scoreless innings.

Miami (61-59) finished off its 12th shutout and has won three straight following a four-game skid.

Pittsburgh (58-63) has lost two straight and six of its last seven after being shut out for the 12th time.

Miami placed first baseman Kyle Stowers on the 10-day injured list before the game with a left hamstring strain. The Marlins recalled Graham Pauley from Triple-A Jacksonville to take his place.

The Pirates have not announced what pitcher will start Wednesday opposite Marlins right-hander Janson Junk (5-7, 4.63).

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