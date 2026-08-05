Atlanta Braves extend winning streak with victory over Miami Marlins

Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley hit home runs and the Atlanta Braves extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

A day after the Braves failed to add another frontline starter, Grant Holmes (7-4) threw six scoreless innings, allowing five hits and a walk while working around an error by Albies. He lowered his ERA to 3.67.

Albies pulled the first pitch he saw in the second inning for a home run to right field, his 19th of the season. Riley crushed a two-run homer 433 feet to left-center off John King in the seventh. Matt Olson was 2 for 3 and was hit by a pitch for the Braves, who are 10-2 at home since the All-Star break.

Dylan Dodd came on in relief with a man on in the seventh, and induced a fly ball and ground ball double play to keep the shutout intact.

Raisel Iglesias gave up two runs in the ninth inning. With runners on first and second and two outs, the Braves closed out the win when Drake Baldwin threw out Jakob Marsee trying to steal third base.

Ryan Gusto (0-3) pitched a season-high six innings, giving up a run on Albies' homer and striking out five.

The Marlins had won six of seven.

Braves RHP Bryce Elder (7-6, 3.84) will be opposed by Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (5-8, 3.44) in the second game of the three-game series Wednesday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb