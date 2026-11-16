A 67-year-old man was arrested Saturday after Miami police said he shot his live-in caregiver in the arm during a physical altercation sparked by an argument over $20.

Edwin Clifton Lane was taken into custody at his Miami home, located at Northwest 38th Street and 11th Avenue, late Saturday night. He is charged with attempted felony murder causing injury with a firearm, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in a residential area, and improper exhibition of a firearm.

According to his arrest report, City of Miami police officers responded to the home at around 11:27 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

Edwin Clifton Lane Miami-Dade Corrections

When they arrived, officers found the victim, identified in the report as Velma Teen Williams, lying face down on the floor of the home's entry ramp with a gunshot wound to the back of her upper right arm. Investigators recovered a black handgun lying nearby on the ramp floor.

Inside the home, officers observed Lane seated in an electric wheelchair facing the victim. Paramedics transported Williams to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Lane told officers that his caregiver threatened him before the shooting

While officers secured the scene around 11:30 p.m., Lane spontaneously told police that he had shot Williams, according to the report.

Lane told investigators that Williams was his caregiver and had been staying with him at the home for roughly three days. According to Lane's account, Williams entered the residence demanding $20, and a verbal argument erupted after he repeatedly told her he was broke and did not have the money. Lane stated the dispute turned physical and led to the shooting, according to the arrest report.

Lane claimed Williams had pulled the firearm from her purse to threaten him and also alleged she threatened him with a knife. However, officers noted in the report that no knife was found anywhere in the immediate area.

A records check of the handgun recovered at the scene revealed the weapon had been reported stolen out of Homestead on Nov. 2, 2024. Further background checks showed Lane is a 14-time convicted felon.

Detectives later attempted to interview Lane at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he declined to answer questions and requested an attorney. Following his medical discharge from the hospital, Lane was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.