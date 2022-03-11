Watch CBS News
Miami Man Is State's Newest Millionaire After Hitting Top Prize In Florida Lottery Game

/ CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE  (CBSMiami) -- A Miami man is the state's newest millionaire thanks to a Florida Lottery draw game.

Hugo Juliao won a $1,000 a Day for Life top prize in the CASH4LIFE Draw game from the February 21, 2022 drawing. He chose to receive his winnings in a lump-sum payment of $7 million.

Juliao bought his winning quick pick from a Publix on SW 8th Street in Miami. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This popular multi-state game offers two lifetime prizes, with the chance to win $1,000 a Day for Life or $1,000 a Week for Life.

CASH4LIFE drawings are held daily at 9 p.m.

First published on March 11, 2022 / 2:55 PM

