A 39-year-old Miami man was arrested, facing both felony and misdemeanor domestic violence charges, after police said he punched his girlfriend in the forehead, squirted alcohol on her legs, and then beat her again the following night when she confronted him about a missing prescribed medication.

Kevin Montalvo was arrested Thursday morning by the Miami Police Department's Domestic Violence Apprehension Team near the intersection of Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast 62nd Street. He is charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of battery.

According to his arrest report, the victim and Montalvo have been in a relationship for four years and live together in an apartment in the 200 block of Northeast 62nd Street.

The report describes two violent incidents last month with Montalvo and the victim

Police said the violence began around 2 a.m. on Oct. 4 during an argument about infidelity. During the dispute, Montalvo allegedly punched the woman in the head with a closed fist, leaving a contusion on her forehead. He then allegedly squirted alcohol from a bottle onto her legs and used a lighter to ignite the liquid, setting her legs on fire.

The victim told investigators she initially refrained from calling police out of sympathy for Montalvo, who left the apartment afterward.

The victim told police Montalvo ignored her calls throughout Oct. 5 before returning to the apartment around 10 p.m. and going to sleep. While checking his cellphone, she allegedly discovered messages indicating he had been with another woman and noticed that half of her prescription medication was missing from her purse.

When she woke Montalvo to confront him about allegedly selling her medication, another argument broke out. As the woman told him she was calling her mother to arrange a ride-share, Montalvo allegedly pushed her three times. After she pushed him back in self-defense, he shoved her against a wall and punched her repeatedly in the ribs with closed fists, according to the report.

When the woman said she would wait inside for her ride, Montalvo allegedly kicked her to the floor, dragged her out into the hallway, and locked the apartment door.

The victim contacted police following the second assault on Oct. 6. Responding officers observed visible injuries, and City of Miami Fire Rescue transported her to Jackson Memorial Hospital's emergency room.

The report said that Montalvo was taken into custody around 10:35 a.m. Thursday. He invoked his right to an attorney and was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.