Miami man claims $1 million prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
TALLAHASSEE - A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize in the FLORIDA 50X THE CASH holiday edition scratch-off game.
William Burns chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.00.
Burns bought the winning ticket from Queen Supermarket, at 3601 Grand Avenue in Miami.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The $5 game, FLORIDA 50X THE CASH, launched in October 2022 and features more than $101 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $1 million.
The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.78.
