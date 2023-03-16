Miami man claims $1 million prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE - A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize in the FLORIDA 50X THE CASH holiday edition scratch-off game.

William Burns chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.00.

Burns bought the winning ticket from Queen Supermarket, at 3601 Grand Avenue in Miami.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $5 game, FLORIDA 50X THE CASH, launched in October 2022 and features more than $101 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $1 million.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.78.

