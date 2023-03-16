Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami man claims $1 million prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize in the FLORIDA 50X THE CASH holiday edition scratch-off game.

William Burns chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.00.  

Burns bought the winning ticket from Queen Supermarket, at 3601 Grand Avenue in Miami.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.  

The $5 game, FLORIDA 50X THE CASH, launched in October 2022 and features more than $101 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $1 million.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.78.    

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 9:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.