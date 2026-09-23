Person in custody after reports of shots fired at Miami International Airport, authorities say

A person was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after reports of shots fired prompted a large law enforcement response at Miami International Airport, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

MDSO said deputies responded to the airport at approximately 4:05 p.m. following reports of shots fired and detained an individual. Authorities said there is no active shooter, no ongoing threat to the public and no reported injuries.

Miami International Airport officials said all passengers and employees are safe.

The law enforcement activity prompted closures and traffic changes at the airport. The departure level between doors 12 and 17 was closed, along with the outer lanes of the departure-level roadway. Vehicle traffic was being diverted to the arrivals level.

CBS News Miami

Around 4:30 p.m., Chopper 4 images showed a significant law enforcement presence outside the terminal, with multiple MDSO vehicles gathered along the roadway and several deputies outside their vehicles.

Travelers heading to MIA were urged to allow additional time because traffic in and around the airport could be affected. Authorities also asked drivers and passengers to follow directions from law enforcement and airport personnel.

MDSO has not released additional information about the person taken into custody or what led to the reports of shots fired.

The investigation remains ongoing.