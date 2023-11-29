Miami International Airport shatters Thanksgiving travel record

MIAMI - During the 12-day Thanksgiving Day travel period, which began on November 17 and wrapped on November 28, approximately 1.86 travelers passed through Miami International Airport.

That shattered its previous record of 1.73 million travelers in 2021 by 7.3%.

The peak travel season also brought three of MIA's five busiest days ever on November 18, 25, and 26, with November 26 setting a new all-time single-day record of 169,926 passengers.

The airport's second-busiest day ever was on March 20, 2022, when it served 167,529 travelers.

"I am very proud of our airport for successfully completing another record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period and for efficiently welcoming more visitors to our community," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava who thanked the county's aviation department, the airlines, and the concessionaires for all their hard work.

Even with the record numbers, officials said the airport's parking garages remained open throughout its busiest days.

In 2022, MIA was the world's 8th busiest airport in total flights and ranked 10th among the world's busiest airports in on-time performance at 74%, according to the Official Airline Guide.