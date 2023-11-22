Thanksgiving travel gets into full swing at Miami, Fort Lauderdale's airports

Wednesday will be the busiest Thanksgiving travel day of the week

MIAMI - Wednesday is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel day of the week.

At Miami International Airport, travelers arrived before dawn to catch some of the first flights of the morning. The crowds are expected to build throughout the day.

A storm system over the East Coast could cause a snag for some flights, rain and snow may cause some delays.

Flight attendant Ayana Wilson had some advice for those catching flights.

"Don't sweat the small stuff. Don't stress over things you can't control. It's very easy to do that, so just be optimistic I would say," she said.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport a similar scene played out Wednesday morning. Airport officials urge travelers to arrive at least two hours before their flights. Some weren't taking any chances.

"Actually I came out three hours early," said one man.

"There was more traffic than usual this early in the morning so that's kind of a sign that it's a special day," said Lorenda Beuker.

Nationwide, the TSA expects to screen 2.7 million passengers on Wednesday alone. Sunday is expected to be even busier as people head home.

There is some good news for travelers, prices are coming down. Plane tickets averaged $268, about 14 percent less than a year ago, according to travel site Hopper.

For those hitting the road, gas prices are also down about 37 cents a gallon from the same time last year. The national average on Tuesday was $3.29 per gallon, according to AAA.