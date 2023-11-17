Heavy Thanksgiving travel expected at South Florida airports ahead of Thanksgiving

MIAMI - Passengers have begun taking off for the Thanksgiving Holiday and Friday was one of the busiest days for travel.

"So far, it hasn't been too bad because we're major early," said John Simmonds. He and his wife Wanda always get to the airport early, especially knowing 160,000 passengers are expected at Miami International Airport, Friday alone.

"If you're early, you don't have to rush, and you don't have stress, you're very calm and relaxed and that's the best part, you can have a stress-free trip," she said.

Airport officials at MIA suggest travelers get here 3 hours before their flight. "Follow the 3, 2, 1 rule for getting to the airport, 3 hours getting here finding parking, 2 hours at the checkpoint, one hour at the gate," spokesman Greg Chin said.

And remember the sky train in terminal D is down, so give yourself time if you need to catch a ride on golf cart trollies.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Tuesday is expected to be the busiest before Thanksgiving. They're expecting an average of more than 108,000 people a day.

And if you're driving out of town for Thanksgiving you won't be alone. AAA predicts 49.1 million people will travel by car nationwide, nearly 2.8 million here in Florida.

Travel website, "The Points Guy" says you should try to avoid the busiest times. AAA says traveling during the morning hours is best.

"If you can be a little flexible in your plan, Wednesday, right before Thanksgiving, and Sunday, right after Thanksgiving, will be the busiest days," Eric Rosen from The Points Guy recommended.

However, if you plan to travel, be flexible for challenges that may come your way. "Just remain patient and just realize, don't worry about something you can't control," a passenger said.