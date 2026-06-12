Miami International Airport unveils $14 billion investment in major makeover ahead of World Cup

Miami International Airport (MIA) debuted a new logo and "vibe" Friday night, as Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and airport CEO Ralph Cutie showcased improvements underway as part of a multi-billion-dollar investment.

The two officials, joined by over a dozen people, took an airport tour to highlight changes, including new painting, lighting, moving sidewalks, murals, and an indoor playground. Mayor Cava emphasized the scale of the commitment, stating that the airport is making a "$14 billion investment".

"This was something I only understood when I became mayor," she said.

The mayor noted that many of the changes are expected to be completed by 2030. The current effort is a different picture from two and a half years ago, when CBS Miami documented persistent problems with broken escalators and moving sidewalks.

CEO Ralph Cutie credits the difference to hiring a new contractor, adding that the airport now has a "95 percent operational rate". Upgrades also include renovated elevators and escalators, improvements to restrooms, new lighting, and a central garden center.

Traveler Alex Ginestra, one of the 55 million people who travel through MIA every year, acknowledged the improvements, calling the changes "long overdue," especially in the international terminals. However, he still feels the airport falls short compared to others globally.

"I've been to other airports around the world, and it's a wow. This is lackluster," Ginestra said.