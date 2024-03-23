Watch CBS News
Miami International Airport grounds all departures due to inclement weather, hours-long delays expected throughout Saturday

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

Miami International Airport grounds all flights due to wet weather
Miami International Airport grounds all flights due to wet weather 00:19

MIAMI — Miami International Airport has temporarily grounded all departures on Saturday morning due to the wet and windy conditions all across South Florida.

MIA has issued a ground delay from now until 4:59 p.m. due to thunderstorms and other inclement weather, according to status data from the Federal Aviation Administration's National Airspace System. The airport also shared a statement on X, advising all travelers to contact their airlines for the latest flight information.

First published on March 23, 2024 / 10:32 AM EDT

