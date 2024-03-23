Miami International Airport grounds all departures due to inclement weather, hours-long delays expected throughout Saturday

MIAMI — Miami International Airport has temporarily grounded all departures on Saturday morning due to the wet and windy conditions all across South Florida.

⚠️ #WeatherAdvisory (30/23/24) ⚠️

Inclement weather may impact operations on March 23. If you're traveling, please get in touch with your airline for the latest flight updates. pic.twitter.com/Zt1gxfi5Y9 — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) March 23, 2024

MIA has issued a ground delay from now until 4:59 p.m. due to thunderstorms and other inclement weather, according to status data from the Federal Aviation Administration's National Airspace System. The airport also shared a statement on X, advising all travelers to contact their airlines for the latest flight information.

