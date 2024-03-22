NEXT Alert: South Florida under a Flood Watch, Wind Advisory through Saturday evening

MIAMI - We're in for some wet and windy weather over the next two days.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties are under a Flood Watch through 8 p.m. Saturday. Miami-Dade and Broward are also under a Wind Advisory through Saturday evening.



This is due to a strong low pressure system in the Gulf that will bring rounds of rain from Friday through Saturday.

Threat alert NEXT Weather

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a Level 1 risk of severe weather Friday with the potential for heavy rain, flooding, damaging gusty winds, small hail, and isolated tornadoes.

South Florida could see three to five inches of rain with some areas getting as much as six inches.

There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday with the strongest storms expected across southern portions of the area. The strongest activity may have wind gusts up to 60 mph. Gusty background winds are anticipated to accompany the system with sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 mph possible on Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be drier with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. It will be slightly warmer early next week with highs in the low 80s.