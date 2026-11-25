The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for flights bound for Miami International Airport on Wednesday night due to a disabled aircraft on the runway.

According to an FAA advisory, departures bound for Miami were grounded starting at 8:16 p.m. and remained in effect until at least 9:45 p.m. Preliminary reports indicate a FedEx McDonnell Douglas MD-11 cargo plane went off the runway, prompting the halt in incoming air traffic.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed that no injuries or transports were reported.

The FAA advisory noted a medium probability—between 30% and 60%—that the ground stop could be extended beyond 9:45 p.m.

The ground stop applies to flights departing from several regional air route traffic control centers, including:

Miami, Jacksonville and Atlanta: Flights originating within the Miami (ZMA), Jacksonville (ZJX), and Atlanta (ZTL) centers.

Washington and Indianapolis: Departures from the Washington (ZDC) and Indianapolis (ZID) centers.

Fort Worth, Houston and Memphis: Flights departing from the Fort Worth (ZFW), Houston (ZHU), and Memphis (ZME) centers.

Airport and federal aviation officials are gathering additional details on the incident and working to clear the runway. Travelers flying into or out of Miami International Airport are advised to check directly with their airlines for potential delays.



