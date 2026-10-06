Unexplained bulge at Miami airport leads to discovery of 10 live birds sewn into Cuban man's underwear

A Cuban man was arrested after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered 10 live songbirds inside his underwear at Miami International Airport (MIA), according to federal documents.

Alberto Hernandez Castillo, who the report said is a permanent legal resident of the U.S., was taken into custody on Oct. 4 after arriving on World Atlantic Flight 503 from Havana.

According to the Homeland Security Investigations criminal report, Hernandez Castillo was selected for secondary inspection upon arrival at MIA. On his signed Customs Entry Declaration form, he checked "No" to all the questions asking whether he was bringing any animals or wildlife into the country.

During questioning, officers noted in the report an unexplained bulge near his waist and pelvis, and that he appeared nervous during the inspection. Officers escorted him to a private area for a pat-down.

That search revealed that Hernandez Castillo had hidden six plastic tubes, wrapped in tape, with black mesh attached over the openings, inside black pockets sewn into his underwear.

When officers opened the tubes, they recovered 10 live birds, including eight yellow-faced grassquits, a small seed-eating bird native to Central America, South America, and the Caribbean, and two blue grosbeaks, a North American songbird protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, which makes it illegal to transport the protected bird species without a permit. Both bird species are commonly smuggled into the U.S. and sold illegally for the pet trade or for singing competitions.

When the birds were uncovered, Hernandez Castillo told officers the wildlife was for his "personal use". He then invoked his right to remain silent, according to the report.

Federal investigators noted that Hernandez Castillo failed to submit the required declaration forms or obtain required clearance from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service prior to importing the birds.

Federal prosecutors recommended a $25,000 bond for Hernandez Castillo's release pending trial, but it is unknown when his court hearing will be.