Nearly a dozen protected mahogany trees illegally cut down along I-95: "I thought I was witnessing a zombie apocalypse"

City officials are investigating the unauthorized removal of nearly a dozen native mahogany trees along I-95 after families and environmental advocates found the threatened species cut down to stumps.

"I thought it was really strange," said Alexandra Acero, who lives nearby. "It didn't seem like it was a city-owned truck, so it definitely caught my attention."

Sandy Moise, a member of Sierra Club Miami, said she was stunned when she saw the aftermath near I-95 and Northwest 31st Street.

"I thought I was witnessing a zombie apocalypse," Moise said. "It was unreal. I couldn't believe I saw these lifeless trunks."

FDOT confirmed it did not order the removal of the trees. Photos taken before the cutting show a row of mature mahogany trees growing along the highway corridor.

Mahogany is listed as a threatened plant species in Florida, making it a protected species under state law.

"It looks sad," Acero said. "It destroyed the land for no reason."

Miami Commissioner Christine King released a statement:

"The slaughter of these trees along I-95 was brought to my attention by vigilant constituents, and I immediately began looking into it. We learned the property is under FDOT's jurisdiction and that these trees, some nearly as old as the highway itself, were cut down illegally. We have a license plate and are working with FDOT to identify who is responsible. I rely on my constituents to be my eyes and ears in the community, and I take their concerns seriously. Whoever did this must be held accountable. Severe penalties must be imposed to discourage such egregious behavior and replacement of the trees is non-negotiable."

"I'm happy it's being taken seriously. There's an investigation going on, and that matters," Moise said.

Acero said she hopes officials determine who was responsible.

"I really hope they push forward and get to the bottom of this because it was so unnecessary," she said.