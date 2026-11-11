Residents object as Miami clears way for luxury tower behind historic church: "Nothing is safe from development"

A developer has cleared a major hurdle in building a luxury high-rise behind Miami's first Presbyterian church after city officials voted to strip historic protections from part of the property.

The city's Historic and Environmental Preservation Board voted 6-1 last week to revoke historic protections for the land behind the church, which has stood on Brickell Avenue since 1949. The move paves the way for a developer to purchase the land for about $240 million, as reported by the Miami Herald, and demolish an annex building connected to the back of the sanctuary.

The decision has drawn criticism from local residents concerned about losing open space and the neighborhood's historical character.

"We need open space. I thought that this being historically designated would keep it that way," said resident George Simon, who walks through Mary Brickell Park behind the church every morning. "This is the city bending the knee to the development group who's got the money against the residents who want some open space."

In a joint statement to CBS News Miami, the church and the developer praised the board's vote.

"We appreciate the Historic and Environmental Preservation Board's careful consideration of all the information presented and its ultimate decision to preserve the historic 1949 sanctuary, enabling the church to serve future generations. We also value the Board's support and recognition of the thoughtfully and appropriately scaled design of the 619 Brickell project next to the church. The current plans call for the removal of nine trees: eight palm trees and one canopy tree. Additionally, seven existing City-planted canopy trees will be relocated. The team is committed to maintaining the area's tree canopy and has worked closely with the City on the landscape plan," the statement read.

Opponents of the project worry about the future of historic sites across Miami

Opponents, however, worry the approval sets a precedent for historic sites across the city. Resident Elena Kasparis, who spoke against the project at the board meeting, argued that the tower will increase traffic congestion.

"We are seeing that nothing is safe from luxury condo development," Kasparis said. "I think we're all feeling like this might be going too far."

Kasparis also questioned whether local infrastructure can support the new density. "There is a point where there are too many, and at what point is infrastructure being invested in to accommodate what is being built?" she asked.

Miami City Commissioner Damien Prado issued a statement to CBS News Miami, saying he is open to meeting with concerned residents.

"I supported the Icon Brickell residents' right to intervene and have their concerns heard, and that commitment has not changed. I respect the Historic and Environmental Preservation Board's decision, but also recognize the legitimate concerns residents have about the impact of development on their quality of life. We must strike a balance between protecting our neighborhoods and respecting private property rights, while ensuring a fair and transparent process for everyone involved. My office remains open to meeting with residents, answering questions, and assisting them throughout this process," it read.

During the board meeting, the developer noted that the project may require cutting down nine trees.

According to the developer's website, construction is planned to begin as early as May of next year. Pardo stated that the board's decision can be appealed within 60 days.