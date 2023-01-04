Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson out for at least 4 weeks following finger surgery

MIAMI - Wednesday, the Miami Heat announced that Duncan Robinson underwent successful surgery today to repair a ligament of the second finger in his right hand.

Robinson is scheduled to begin rehab next week and be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks.

Robinson suffered the injury during a shootaround on November 18 against the Washington Wizards.

He has appeared in 28 games with the Heat this season.

Robinson recently set the franchise's all-time 3-point field goals made record on December 30 against the Denver Nuggets, surpassing the previous record holder Tim Hardaway (806).

Robinson also reached his 800th career 3-point field goal on December 26 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, becoming the fastest player in NBA history to connect on their 800th three-point field goal.