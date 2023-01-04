Watch CBS News
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson out for at least 4 weeks following finger surgery

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Wednesday, the Miami Heat announced that Duncan Robinson underwent successful surgery today to repair a ligament of the second finger in his right hand. 

Robinson is scheduled to begin rehab next week and be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks. 

Robinson suffered the injury during a shootaround on November 18 against the Washington Wizards.

He has appeared in 28 games with the Heat this season. 

Robinson recently set the franchise's all-time 3-point field goals made record on December 30 against the Denver Nuggets, surpassing the previous record holder Tim Hardaway (806). 

Robinson also reached his 800th career 3-point field goal on December 26 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, becoming the fastest player in NBA history to connect on their 800th three-point field goal. 

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 9:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

