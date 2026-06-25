Man reportedly wounded after a shooting spanning 3 scenes in a Miami Gardens neighborhood, police say

A man was reportedly wounded Thursday afternoon after gunfire erupted in a Miami Gardens neighborhood, prompting a heavy police response and the sealing off of multiple businesses.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire just before 1 p.m., causing alarm in the vicinity of the intersection of Northwest 47th Avenue and 183rd Street. While Miami Gardens police have yet to release official details, witnesses indicated that the victim fled into a CVS pharmacy at the intersection following the incident.

The scene, which included a nearby Marathon gas station, the CVS store, and a surrounding apartment complex, was secured with crime scene tape for several hours. Witnesses told CBS News Miami that the shooting originated behind the Garden Vista apartments.

Dayhant Cadiz, an employee at an adjacent Advance Auto Parts store, described the sound of the gunfire as distinct and powerful.

"I heard gunshots. It sounded like gunshots, an explosion, boom," Cadiz said. "It was a heavy caliber, not a pistol."

Miami Gardens police were observed investigating the scene near the apartment complex, but authorities have not yet released information regarding the motive, the victim's condition, or whether they are seeking a suspect. CBS News Miami has reached out to law enforcement for further comment.