Free mammograms in Miami Gardens bring out dozens of women, with registration open for another day of free exams

Women began arriving early Thursday morning at Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex for free mammograms offered by the City of Miami Gardens ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The "mammovan" saw a steady stream of women throughout the morning. Organizers began taking patients even before the scheduled start time.

"I came here because they're doing mammograms and I think it's important that all women get their mammograms every year," Khalilah Henderson said.

Katina Wilcher also took advantage of the free screening. "It's very important to get the testing to make sure there's nothing going on," Wilcher said.

Others learned about the event Thursday morning. Delores Coachman said her husband saw CBS Miami's coverage and encouraged her to go.

"My husband was watching television and insisted that I come up here and have a mammogram done," Coachman said.

Belinda Martinez, who works with MammoLink, which owns the bus and performs some of the exams, said events offering free mammograms help address a need in the community.

"The need is immense and people don't realize it," Martinez said. "What the City of Miami Gardens is doing for its constituents is amazing."

The event is sponsored by Miami Gardens Councilwoman Dr. Michelle Powell, who is also a physician and breast cancer survivor.

Powell said getting a mammogram is only one part of protecting your health. She urged women who receive recommendations for additional testing to not put off the follow-up care.

"I'm concerned about the follow-up care where many women do feel a lump, they do get their mammogram and then they're told we do need to get an ultrasound or diagnostic," Powell said. "Please do not ignore that indication. Go get the follow-up."

By late Thursday morning, organizers were no longer accepting walk-ins because of the demand.

Women who missed Thursday's event will have another opportunity. The "mammovan" is scheduled to return to Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex on October 1 and offer mammograms throughout the day. Breast Cancer Awareness Month also begins on October 1.

To register for the October 1st free mammogram event, you can click here to make an appointment and scroll down until you see the October 1st Miami Gardens event.