Father accused of shooting son during argument at Miami Gardens home, police say

A man was hospitalized after his father allegedly shot him during an argument at a Miami Gardens home Wednesday evening, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in a residential neighborhood near an elementary school. Miami Gardens police say an argument between a father and son escalated before the father fired through a glass door, striking his son.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, and a second person inside the home suffered minor injuries, police said.

Neighbor Karen Mike said she and her daughter heard several gunshots.

CBS News Miami

"When she opened up the door, we heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," Mike said. "We looked like, 'Is that nearby or what?'"

Mike said she was walking her daughter to her car for a night class when the shooting occurred.

"She came, and she said, 'Momma, should I go out?' and I said, 'Well, let's look and see, make sure nobody is out shooting,'" Mike said.

Neighbors told CBS News Miami they did not see anyone running from the area after the gunfire. Several residents also said police had responded to the home days earlier for a separate disturbance.

Police had not taken the suspect into custody as of Thursday night. Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami Gardens police.