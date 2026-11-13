Miami Gardens cuts budget ahead of Amendment 3; city estimates $9.8 million loss in 2027

The city of Miami Gardens has implemented proactive budget cuts in anticipation of property tax exemptions under Amendment 3, which could significantly reduce municipal revenue.

Lanette Jones says her Miami Gardens home was last assessed at $129,000. Next year, thanks to Amendment 3, she will be eligible to exempt $150,000 from her home's taxable value for non-school taxes.

"I'm gonna pay zero taxes to the city of Miami Gardens," Jones said.

Despite the potential relief from her previous $2,700 property tax bill, Jones voted "no" on the amendment.

"It is a big savings for me, but it's a big loss for me because I'm gonna get less services from the city of Miami Gardens," Jones said.

City estimates indicate that the new property tax law will cost Miami Gardens nearly $9.8 million in 2027 and close to $14.2 million in 2028. The city projects that this will yield average savings of $694 for homeowners in 2027 and $1,387 in 2028.

For retired residents like Albert Fulton, every saved dollar helps.

"It means good. It means I have something extra to spend on something else," Fulton said.

CBS News Miami reached out to the city, the mayor, and city council members for comment. Councilman Wilson indicated he was traveling and unavailable to comment, while responses from other officials remain pending.

During a budget hearing in September, City Manager Cameron Benson stated that the city chose to take a proactive approach.

"What we've tried to do is put together a budget in anticipating that something may happen," Benson said.

A CBS News Miami review of the city budget found that spending on special events was trimmed from $9 million to $558,000, with major events such as Jazz in the Gardens zeroed out. The city has also implemented a hiring freeze that excludes police positions, though the city manager's office remains unsure whether the positions will be reinstated.

Jones warned that smaller cities and lower-income residents will feel the heaviest impact.

"It's essentially crippling us in the lower tax brackets," Jones said.

According to the city manager's office, 1,400 homes in Miami Gardens already pay zero property taxes on top of the upcoming tax cuts.