Miami firefighter accused of trying to punch off-duty police officer at Dolphin Mall, arrest records say

A city of Miami firefighter was arrested Thursday night after police say he threw a punch at an off-duty police officer at Dolphin Mall.

According to arrest documents, the off-duty officer was notified by the mall's security that a male patron later identified as Johnathan Sobenis, 26, being loud, disruptive, and causing a disturbance inside an unidentified business.

When the officer found Sobenis, the arrest report noted that he had displayed a firefighter identification badge. The officer then instructed Sobenis to leave the property, but when he placed his hand onto Sobenis' back, Sobenis became "belligerent, spun around and intentionally shoved" the officer in the left shoulder with his right hand, the report said.

The documents also said that while the officer ordered Sobenis to leave multiple times, Sobenis lost his footing and fell. When the officer tried to help him back to his feet, Sobenis swung a closed fist at the officer's face. However, the report said that the punch missed and failed to connect.

Johnathan Sobenis, 26, was arrested for allegedly trying to punch an officer while intoxicated, arrest reports reveal. Miami-Dade Corrections

Afterwards, the officer was able to successfully escort Sobenis out of the establishment, but he had made verbal threats towards the officer outside of the venue.

The report noted that Sobenis was aggressively shouting and showing an intent to engage in a physical fight with the officer.

Because of the threats, the officer requested backup, but Sobenis continued to refuse to leave the premises although the backup officer reportedly gave multiple clear warnings to him, the documents said. Sobenis continued to remain on the property, the report said.

The officers noted in the report that Sobenis had bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. When taking down his information, Sobenis gave officers a fake phone number before eventually providing the correct contact information.

Miami Fire Rescue issued a statement about Sobenis' arrest that read:

"The City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue is aware of the arrest of one of its members. At this time, we have not had contact with the individual. When we do, we will be conducting a full investigation in accordance with our policies and procedures. The member has been employed for less than one year."

Sobenis is facing multiple charges, such as battery on a police officer, assault on an officer, trespassing, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication. His bond was set at a total of $6,300 and he was ordered to stay away from Dolphin Mall.