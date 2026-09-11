Daughter of Miami firefighter who deployed to Ground Zero becoming first responder

25 years after responding to Ground Zero following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, retired City of Miami firefighter Arturo Gomez will mark the anniversary by watching his daughter begin her own career as a first responder.

Giuliana Gomez is set to graduate from the fire academy Friday at the City of Miami Fire Rescue Training Center, joining the same department where her father served for 32 years.

Arturo Gomez retired in 2024 as an assistant fire chief and chief of training.

He was on duty in downtown Miami on Sept. 11, 2001. Days after the attacks, Gomez deployed to New York with Florida Task Force Two, spending roughly two and a half weeks at Ground Zero searching through the rubble.

Among his most emotional memories is helping recover fallen New York City firefighters. Gomez recalled initially stepping aside so FDNY firefighters could recover their own.

Now, 25 years later, this date will carry a new meaning for his family.

Giuliana, 23, grew up around the fire service and hearing about her father's experiences. Now she is preparing to wear the same uniform.

For Gomez, Sept. 11 remains a day to remember those who died and the first responders who sacrificed their lives.

Her graduation on Sept. 11 is a coincidence with special significance for Gomez, who was himself hired on Dec. 7, the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Friday's ceremony will mark a new beginning for the Gomez family and a new opportunity for the next generation to carry on a family legacy of public service.