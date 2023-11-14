Miami FC names Antonio Nocerino as new head coach

MIAMI -- Miami FC on Tuesday announced that it has hired Antonio Nocerino, the former AC Milan and Italian National Team star, as the club's new head coach,

Antonio Nocerino Miami FC

According to a written statement, Nocerino is only the fifth coach in the club's history. He said in the statement that he was looking forward to working with Miami FC.

"I am honored for the opportunity to write a new chapter as head coach of Miami FC", Nocerino said. "I truly believe in the short-term projects we have planned here at the club but also the long-term ones, which represent a new and exciting challenge. One of my goals will be to make a lasting impact on and off the field. My approach will always be the same: determination, discipline, resourcefulness, and appreciation for every moment that football has to offer."

Nocerino, 38, replaces Lewis Neal in the coaching position for the team, which announced Neal's departure last week.

It is Nocerino's first head coaching job but he arrives in South Florida with plenty of playing experience on the international stage.

His stops include stints on the Italian national team, AC Milan, Juventus, and even made his way to the MLS playing for Orlando City from .

Miami FC finished ninth in the Eastern Conference standings of the USL, barely missing out on the eight and final playoff spot.

Miami FC officials said one of Nocerino's top tasks will be rebuilding the team's roster by finding players who can come together collectively and win games.

"I am extremely excited to bring in an individual like Antonio Nocerino to lead this next phase of Miami FC's future," said Miami FC Owner and Founder Riccardo Silva. "Antonio's incredible experience, knowledge and character are the perfect fit for The Miami Football Club as we pursue our mission to become a destination for players domestically and internationally. Our commitment to this city has never been stronger."

According to the team, Nocerino, who holds a UEFA Pro coaching license, has had over 350 professional appearances since 2003 for global clubs such as 36-time Italian Serie-A champions Juventus, 19-time Serie-A champions AC Milan, and 55 appearances with Orlando City in the MLS.

CBS News Miami sports reporter Mike Cugno contributed to this report.