Miami FC's playoff hopes end with away game loss to Sacramento Republic

MIAMI -- Miami FC's playoff ended Saturday with a 1-0 defeat to Sacramento Republic at Heart Health Stadium.

Adding to the agony, Detroit City FC's 0-0 tie against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC earlier in the day sealed Miami's elimination from the playoffs.

Despite both teams finishing level on points, Detroit's head-to-head edge over Miami left Miami fans wishing what could've been.

The first half of the match saw a tightly contested game.

While Sacramento looked more menacing and kept constant pressure on Miami's defense, Miami FC held on to the larger share of possession, sticking to their ball-control style. At halftime, the scoreboard remained locked at 0-0.

At the 69th minute, Sacramento broke through.

A dangerous run found the back of Miami's net.

Miami struggled to find their attacking rhythm, and the game ended with a crushing 1-0 score line.

This loss not only concluded Miami FC's season but also halted their impressive four-game winning streak.

Now, Miami FC will shift focus to the off-season and will reflect on the season and prepare for the challenges that lie ahead.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from MiamiFC.com.