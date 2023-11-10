Miami FC says head coach Lewis Neal to leave the team

Lewis Neal was head coach of Miami FC but departed after the 2023 season. Courtesy Miami FC

MIAMI -- Miami FC announced Thursday that head coach Lewis Neal will leave the franchise at the end of the 2023 season.

Neal joined the team in December 2022 as an assistant coach before being named head coach the following June following the departure of Anthony Pulis.

Neal took over the club that had 13 points after 15 matches and was able to turn the club around with a record of 11-8-15 under his guidance, missing out on playoff contention by only a head-to-head tie breaker result with Detroit.

"We greatly appreciate the positive impact Lewis had on the club when he stepped in as Head Coach during the middle of the season," team CEO Michael Williamson said. "He was put in a very difficult situation and with his strength of character and professionalism was able to lead the club to competing for a playoff spot by the end of the season."