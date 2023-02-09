Watch CBS News
Miami FC game schedule: When, where the team is playing

By CBS Miami Team

CBS Miami

MIAMI -- The Miami Football Club has announced a major local broadcast TV deal with CBS Miami, which brings professional soccer back to local Miami TV in 2023.

The new partnership was revealed today as the USL Championship squad prepares for its season home opener on March 11th vs FC Tulsa at FIU Stadium in Miami.

Here's a look at their game schedule.

February 10, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

