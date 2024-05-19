Miami FC falls to Phoenix Rising FC on the road

PHOENIX — Miami FC took their third straight loss in Arizona, following a 2-0 loss against Phoenix Rising FC.

The first few minutes of the first half remained uneventful, with Phoenix applying the pressure on Miami FC. However, the score stayed nil. Miami had a chance at goal with Luisinho coming close to scoring and Manuel Botta having the opportunity to put the ball in the back of the net, however, a call in favor of the Phoenix goalkeeper kept the away team off the scoreboard.

In the 36th minute, Fredrico Varela scored for the home team, fifteen minutes before halftime. Miami's keeper Khadim Ndiaye, who just saved a previous shot from Varela a minute prior, was not able to keep this one out.

In the final minutes of the first half, Ndiaye came too far out of goal, leaving Phoenix's Edgardo Rito with an open goal. The defender put the home team ahead by two as the first half came to a close.

The second half was free of much drama with Phoenix continuing to control possession of the match. Close chances from top scorer Remi Cabral close to the end of the second half gave the home team hope of a third goal, however, the score remained.

Up Next

Miami returns home next week to face North Carolina FC at FIU Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m. For tickets, go to miamifc.com/tickets.

For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.