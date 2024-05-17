Match Preview: Miami FC at Phoenix Rising FC

PHOENIX — Miami FC heads to their fourth away match of the season, traveling to Arizona to take on Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday.

Miami FC

The last time the two faced each other, Miami took the three points at home after a 2-1 win. This year, Phoenix will be hosting the matchup between the teams.

Miami's last match was played at home against Indy Eleven FC. Despite the loss, Miami's Luisinho scored his second goal of the USL Championship season and fourth of this 2024 Miami FC campaign.

Miami will be looking to get the necessary three points from this weekend's match before coming home next week to take on North Carolina FC.

Phoenix Rising FC

Phoenix currently sits sixth on the USL Championship's Western Conference table. With a 3-3-4 record, the Arizona team has accumulated 12 points thus far this season.

They tied their last match 1-1 at Detroit, where midfielder Giulio Doratiotto scored his first goal of the season. Alongside Doratiotto, Phoenix's top scorer Remi Cabral is the main player to watch on the home team's side, tallying six goals so far this season.

Phoenix Rising will be working toward securing its fourth win of the season when the two face this Saturday.

Kickoff is at 10 p.m. EST and you can watch it on TV33 for local viewing, along with Golazo Network and ESPN+ for national viewing and YouTube for international viewing.

For tickets to the future games, go to miamifc.com/tickets.

For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.