Miami police officers are attempting to locate blue car they think was involved in fatal hit-and-run

Officials with the City of Miami Police Department are trying to locate a blue car they think is related to a fatal hit-and-run on Saturday afternoon.

Miami police released a flyer saying the driver of a possible 2023-2026 Blue Honda Accord is wanted for questioning in relation to the hit-and-run fatality. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at approximately 12:25 p.m. at NW 17th Avenue and 43rd Street.

Officials say the Blue Honda Accord should have front-end damage from the crash. CBS News Miami

The deceased victim is only described by detectives as a 61-year-old man. No additional information on his identity has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call any on-duty detective with the Miami Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit at 305-603-6525.