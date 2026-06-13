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Miami police officers are attempting to locate blue car they think was involved in fatal hit-and-run

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Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

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Officials with the City of Miami Police Department are trying to locate a blue car they think is related to a fatal hit-and-run on Saturday afternoon. 

Miami police released a flyer saying the driver of a possible 2023-2026 Blue Honda Accord is wanted for questioning in relation to the hit-and-run fatality. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at approximately 12:25 p.m. at NW 17th Avenue and 43rd Street. 

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Officials say the Blue Honda Accord should have front-end damage from the crash.  CBS News Miami

The deceased victim is only described by detectives as a 61-year-old man. No additional information on his identity has been released. 

Anyone with information is asked to call any on-duty detective with the Miami Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit at 305-603-6525. 

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