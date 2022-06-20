Miami drive-by shooting injured five people

MIAMI - Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in Miami.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of US 1 and SW 22 Avenue.

Detectives said a Nissan Altima with six occupants were shot at by people in another vehicle that pulled up alongside them.

Five of the six people inside the Nissan were struck. The driver of the Nissan drove to SW 4 Avenue and 3 Street, where they dropped off a 17-year-old girl. She called 911 for help and was later taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The driver then went to the Ryder Trauma Center to seek medical attention for the others who were injured.

"Detectives are working very hard to see if there are any cameras that may have caught the shooting from beginning to end," said police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat.

All the injured are listed as stable and expected to make a full recovery.