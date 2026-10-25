2 men, including an alleged suspect, were hospitalized after a stabbing in Miami, police say

Authorities are investigating a double stabbing in Miami that left two men hospitalized on Sunday afternoon, including who police say is the alleged suspect.

According to Miami police, officers responded to a call about a person stabbed at approximately 1 p.m. on Northwest 62nd Street and 7th Avenue.

There, they found two men stabbed. Their preliminary information suggested that one of the men is the victim, while the other is the alleged suspect.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene and took both men to the hospital. One suspect has been detained.

No additional information has been released as the investigation remains ongoing.