The Miami Dolphins traded footballs for dinner plates Tuesday night, serving early Thanksgiving meals to dozens of South Florida families at Hard Rock Stadium.

The event, titled "Gather for Thanksgiving," brought together 32 families representing approximately 200 people. Guests were treated to a traditional holiday meal featuring turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese, and stuffing.

More than a dozen Miami Dolphins players—including Ollie Gordon, Malik Willis, and Jacob Rodriguez—joined team cheerleaders to spend time with attendees and serve dinner.

In addition to the warm meal, each family received a bag of groceries and a $100 gift card to help with holiday grocery shopping and ensure food on their tables for Thanksgiving.

The event was sponsored by Goya Foods.