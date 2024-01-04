Dolphins need case of amnesia when they host Buffalo Sunday, says CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein

MIAMI GARDENS - A 56-19 loss can shake any team. It was a domination that stunned the Miami Dolphins and fans. That's now in the rearview mirror and the focus is on Buffalo coming to town Sunday night.

The Dolphins have to fight through a long list of injuries and their mentality this week will go a long way towards deciding where they open the playoffs and, more importantly, how they feel about themselves in the first round next week. A win and all is okay, with the team feeling good going into the playoffs. A loss and the Dolphins will feel they let the division slip away and have to hit the road next week with confidence shaken.

Forget It

The Dolphins must put away what happened against the Ravens. It was a poor game in all phases, but it is over with. There's still a division to be won.

Remember It

The last time the Dolphins needed a win at home, they came through. Two weeks ago, with the chance to clinch a playoff spot, they beat Dallas with a game-winning drive. This team knows it has the ability to come up big in big moments.

What's At Stake

The franchise's first AFC East title in 15 years is there for the taking. By beating Buffalo on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins clinch the division and number two seed, which means they will host the first two playoff games at minimum. If top seed Baltimore loses and the Dolphins are still alive, they would also host the AFC Championship Game. Miami is 7-1 at home this season and has won 19 of 22 at Hard Rock.

Hot Buffalo

The Bills are playing well down the stretch. In the last two weeks, they had to grind out close wins against non-playoff teams, but those came after Buffalo pounded Dallas and won in Kansas City. Quarterback Josh Allen always plays well against the Dolphins and is confident.

Time To Put Up

Last week aside, it's been a great season for Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. But there's more needed. The team's best players must have their best games to close out the regular season with a win. It's prime time and your best players have to play their best. Tua will look to take what the defense gives him and not force throws when coverage is tight. Jaylen Waddle missed last week's game but may return Sunday. Hopefully, Hill is healthy enough to have his usual impact and can be mentally dialed in after a horrific fire at his home this week.

D Banged Up

Playing without Jaelan Phillps was tough enough, but now Bradley Chubb is out as well. The pass rushing, havoc creating outside duo will be severely missed. Cornerback Xavien Howard is out as well. The Dolphins need to correct the numerous mistakes made in Baltimore and bring their best game of the season on Sunday night. That includes veterans like Emmanuel Ogbah and Melvin Ingram. Jerome Baker's potential return from injury would be a boost if he could play.