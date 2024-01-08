Miami Dolphins to head to Kansas City after AFC East title slipped away: CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein recap

MIAMI -- After leading Buffalo by three games in the division, the Dolphins were unable to hold a fourth quarter lead Sunday night, losing to the Bills 21-14.

That division crown that seemed a sure thing last month is gone, and so is any home field in the playoffs.

Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott (21) intercepts a pass in the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Wilfredo Lee / AP

But the Dolphins did enough this season to make the playoffs, and nothing that has happened this matters come Saturday night in frozen Kansas City. It's a whole new season, but the road to a Super Bowl for this banged up team is much more difficult from the sixth seed instead of the second seed.

Gutsy defense

Missing numerous starters and even backups, the Dolphins' defense played their hearts out. Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Jerome Baker, Brandon Jones, Jalen Ramsey, Eli Apple , Melvin Ingram, David Long, and others left it all on the field.

Despite a devastating amount of injuries, the defense never gave up or gave in, and gave the offense one last chance with just under two minutes left in the game. Already playing without stars Jaelan Phillps, Bradley Chubb, and Xavien Howard, Jevon Holland barely played any snaps, and Andrew Van Ginkel and Cameron Goode were lost during the game. There are no excuses in football, but this defensive unit was decimated and did all they could to give the team an opportunity to win.

Offense falters

The offense ran the ball wonderfully in the first half and seemingly had control of the game. But in the second half, the Bills dominated. The game ended with Tua Tagovailoa throwing an interception, ending any comeback hopes. The offense could not get first downs, committed penalties, dropped passes, and punted four consecutive times. It's the second time in the last month that the Dolphins had 4th quarter leads at home and lost, which ultimately cost the AFC east title.

Hill and Waddle

The dynamic duo was so good all season long. But it was clear that their injuries were major factors in the offense's poor production down the stretch. Waddle could not play in the last two games, and Tyreek Hill wasn't himself with some uncharacteristic drops and noticeably limping. Hopefully, both can be closer to their healthy selves Saturday night in Kansas city.

Special struggle

The last couple of years, the Dolphins have allowed some big plays on special teams, but this one was devastating. Leading 14-7, the punt coverage unit allowed a 95-yard punt return to tie the game and flip the momentum.

Bundle up

The Dolphins will play in Kansas City on Saturday night with the temperatures expected to be zero. The Chiefs have not been as dynamic this year, but since they had their spot locked up as the third seed, they rested their stars the final week of the season. And they are always tough to beat at home. The Dolphins will have to physically and perhaps equally as difficult, emotionally be ready for this playoff game. The Chiefs won the regular season matchup in Germany 21-14.