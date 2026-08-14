Miami Dolphins linemen turn to unconventional Solidcore workouts to gain an edge for 2026 NFL season

Miami Dolphins offensive linemen Aaron Brewer and Patrick Paul spend their NFL Sundays relying on explosive power, but part of their preparation for the season comes from slowing things down.

Brewer and Paul have incorporated workouts at Solidcore into their training, using the fitness classes to strengthen their core and lower body while building muscular endurance. The workouts focus on slow, controlled movements, a sharp contrast from the speed and physicality they experience on the football field.

CBS Miami's Mike Cugno joined the Dolphins linemen for one of the 30-minute classes led by Solidcore instructor Taryn Grunes.

"We have a challenging workout focused on slow and controlled movements," Grunes said. "We're going to be targeting your core and your lower body today."

The exercises are performed on Solidcore's custom-built reformer, which uses a moving carriage and adjustable spring resistance. The goal is to break down the muscles through controlled movements, eventually pushing participants toward muscle failure.

Dolphins linemen use Solidcore to build strength, endurance

Paul has plenty of experience with the workout. He had completed 133 Solidcore classes, while Brewer regularly trains alongside him. The two also use other workouts, including boxing, as they search for ways to improve their performance.

"You have to find something to create some separation if you want to be the best of the best," Brewer said. "You want to go from good and great to that elite status. You got to find something to separate."

Dolphins offensive linemen Aaron Brewer and Patrick Paul are using slow, controlled workouts to build strength, endurance and an edge on the football field. CBS News Miami

For the offensive linemen, the benefits go beyond general fitness. Paul said the core and lower-body strength developed during the classes can translate directly to playing their position.

"That core strength when we play, it directly correlates," Paul said. "So, getting stronger in those muscles that you didn't even know you had."

Paul pointed specifically to exercises targeting the inner thighs, muscles offensive linemen rely on while maintaining their stance and battling defenders at the line of scrimmage.

NFL players find a challenge, and motivation, at Solidcore

The classes can also be humbling, even for professional athletes who outweigh and tower over many of the other participants.

"Most times when I come in here, I try to find my place in the corner and try to be little," Paul said. "But, you know, naturally, I'm just big."

After more than 100 classes, Paul said he feels like any other regular participant.

"The coaching is amazing, and honestly, 133 classes in, I feel like I, you know, I'm just one of them," Paul said.

Brewer said watching other participants handle the same demanding exercises provides some extra motivation.

"Sometimes they have more springs on than you, and going slower than you," Brewer said. "That's inspiration in itself."

Despite their status as NFL players, Brewer said the workout puts everyone on equal footing.

"We're professional athletes. But once you're in here, you're just like everyone else in here," Brewer said. "You're just working."

Grunes said Brewer and Paul aren't immune to struggling through the workout.

"They struggle, which as anyone does when they do a workout, which is great to see," Grunes said. "They sweat and they walk out feeling stronger."

Now, Brewer and Paul will see whether all those slow, controlled movements help give them an edge when the action speeds up on the football field.