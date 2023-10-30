Miami-Dade transportation director suspended over free bus fares

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is suspending Eulois Cleckley, Miami-Dade's director of transportation and public works, over the county temporarily suspending fares on public buses.

CBS News Miami's news partner The Miami Herald said the move comes after she said the costs were not cleared by budget administrators.

The program which will go on as scheduled on Nov. 13 was made "without any awareness or approval," according to the mayor.