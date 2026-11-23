Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center has been cleared following a temporary lockdown triggered by a reported bomb threat.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said deputies and specialized units, including K-9 teams, responded to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and locked down the facility out of an abundance of caution while investigating the threat. Officials confirmed the jail was not evacuated and a sweep of the building yielded negative results.

In a separate statement, the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department confirmed it was aware of a reported bomb threat involving county correctional facilities and placed them on lockdown while deputies investigate.

"The safety and security of our staff, individuals in our custody, and the public remain our highest priorities," the department said, adding that it is cooperating fully with law enforcement partners as the investigation continues.

Authorities have not released any additional details regarding the origin of the threat.