SW Miami-Dade strong armed robbery caught on camera

MIAMI - Some scary moments for a southwest Miami-Dade man who was robbed at gunpoint in his own yard and it was all caught on camera.

It happened July 17th at a home in the 18700 block of SW 316th Street.

Police said the man was in his front yard when two people jumped the fence, pointed their handguns at him and demanded his necklace.

One of the assailants then pulled on his chain, attempting to remove it but couldn't. The man, fearing for his life, gave in to their demands and handed over the chain. The robbers then fled on foot.

The man was not injured.

Police hope the surveillance video of the robbery helps someone identify those involved.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477)