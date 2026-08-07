Conflict of interest cited as Miami-Dade state attorney files to move boater's attempted murder case out of county

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to move the attempted murder case against boater Michael Simpson out of Miami-Dade County, citing a conflict of interest.

Rundle's office filed paperwork Friday afternoon to send the case to another jurisdiction. Both she and Simpson are members of the county's Boater Safety and Bay Education Task Force. DeSantis' office has not said where the case will be sent.

Simpson is accused of cutting off the air supply to an 18-year-old diver during a lobster diving dispute in Biscayne Bay last Wednesday morning.

Investigators say Simpson objected to another boater anchoring near his spot and then shut off the air supply to a teen who was diving from that boat.

Simpson denied the accusation in two videos he and his sons shared publicly.

"I threatened to turn off the air.. It's a lie. It's a 100-percent lie," Simpson said.

He also denied touching the equipment. "Never touched the air valve, never touched the machine, nothing," Simpson said.

Simpson says a law enforcement officer from Broward County who was on the other boat was the aggressor. He told a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer that a large man began yelling at his 18-year-old son, Conrad, his oldest.

Simpson says he stepped between his son and the man and that the man pulled a rope attached to the diver's air supply.

"He pulled it, and the machine turns off," Simpson said. "He kind of does this shuffle. He falls on the edge of the boat and falls into the water. Immediately he comes up and does one stroke toward my child. He stops. He comes back and holds up and says, ' Film this s***. Murderers!"

Conrad Simpson said he was caught off guard by the confrontation. "Literally I had no idea what was going on," he said.

CBS News Miami contacted Simpson's accusers and their attorney. They refuted Simpson's claims but did not provide further comment.