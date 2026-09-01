Miami-Dade deputy hospitalized after crash on northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike, MDSO says

A deputy is hospitalized after a crash on the northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

MDSO confirmed that the crash, which occurred near the Northwest 41st Street exit, was a police officer-involved accident.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that they transported one person to the hospital. MDSO confirmed that the person transported was a deputy from their Special Response Team (SRT), and he is currently in stable condition.

Traffic cam video shows multiple lanes of the Turnpike northbound are closed due to the accident. The cameras showed a SRT vehicle on scene, but deputies say that the vehicle was not involved in the crash.

No additional information has been released, including the cause of the crash and whether anyone will face any charges.

MDSO's traffic homicide department is currently on scene investigating.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added once it's released.