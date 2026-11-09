Miami-Dade property owners can now pay their property taxes with Bitcoin, tax collector says

Property owners in Miami-Dade can now pay their property taxes using Bitcoin, both online and in person, the county's Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez announced on Monday.

According to Fernandez, the new digital payment system will allow taxpayers to pay their tax bills through supported cryptocurrency exchange accounts or digital wallets, with every transaction automatically converted to U.S. dollars before the funds reach county accounts.

County officials emphasized that the Tax Collector's Office will not hold, invest in, or manage any cryptocurrency directly, thereby protecting public funds from the unpredictability of the crypto market.

Under the new setup, property owners who select the cryptocurrency option can connect a supported digital wallet or exchange account during online checkout or request the method when paying in person at the Tax Collector's Office.

A third-party conversion system converts the digital currency into dollars at the time of payment. That conversion ensures the county receives the full dollar amount owed and integrates the transaction into the office's standard reconciliation and accounting reports without requiring county workers to maintain digital crypto wallets.

"Government must keep up with the times and the needs of the people we serve," Fernandez said in a statement. "Innovation is about making government more accessible, efficient, and convenient. By accepting Bitcoin as a payment option, we are giving property owners another way to pay their taxes, whether online or in person, while continuing to offer the traditional payment methods they already know and trust."

Fernandez noted that embracing new technology must be balanced with fiscal responsibility.

"Residents deserve a government that moves forward, not one that falls behind," Fernandez added. "We are embracing new technology without compromising our responsibility to protect taxpayer dollars. Whether someone chooses to pay with Bitcoin or a traditional payment method, our office receives the full amount owed in U.S. dollars. This is about providing more choices while maintaining the financial accountability and transparency our residents expect."

The cryptocurrency payment method is entirely optional. All traditional payment options, including checks, credit cards, debit cards, and cash, remain active and unchanged.

County officials said property owners can access the new option immediately online or at county tax service locations. Further details are available through the Miami-Dade County Tax Collector's portal.