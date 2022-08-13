Missing woman Amanda Caress has been found

MIAMI - The family of Duke University student Amanda Caress, who went missing in South Florida, say she has been found.

According to Miami-Dade police, the 19-year-old was reported missing after she was last seen on NW 107th Street in North Miami Beach on Thursday, August 11th.

A resident of New York, police said she did not have ties to South Florida and had not been in contact with her family or friends.

They added that they would like to find her because they said she may be in need of services.

On Sunday, Caress' family said that she had been located in a homeless shelter after they received an anonymous tip.