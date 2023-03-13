Police investigating fatal shooting at NW Miami-Dade encampment

MIAMI -- Police on Monday were investigating a fatal shooting at a northwest Miami-Dade encampment, authorities said.

Officers were called to 236 NW 77th Terrace around 11 a.m. after receiving a report about gunfire.

Police were called to the scene to investigate a fatal shooting at the location. CBS 4

When they arrived, they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Live video from the scene showed a yellow tarp covering the body while officers searched for clues.