Police investigating fatal shooting at NW Miami-Dade encampment
MIAMI -- Police on Monday were investigating a fatal shooting at a northwest Miami-Dade encampment, authorities said.
Officers were called to 236 NW 77th Terrace around 11 a.m. after receiving a report about gunfire.
When they arrived, they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds.
The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Live video from the scene showed a yellow tarp covering the body while officers searched for clues.
