Police investigating fatal shooting at NW Miami-Dade encampment

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Police on Monday were investigating a fatal shooting at a northwest Miami-Dade encampment, authorities said.

Officers were called to 236 NW 77th Terrace around 11 a.m. after receiving a report about gunfire. 

Crime scene investigation
Police were called to the scene to investigate a fatal shooting at the location. CBS 4

When they arrived, they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Live video from the scene showed a yellow tarp covering the body while officers searched for clues.



First published on March 13, 2023 / 11:56 AM

