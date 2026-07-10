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Miami-Dade deputies arrest man for impersonating police officer with sirens, lights and prisoner compartment in car

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Steve Maugeri
Steve Maugeri
Steve Maugeri joined the CBS News Miami team in April 2024. Steve has always loved the beach and is excited to live this close to the ocean within a major city as well!
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Steve Maugeri

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A man was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer after authorities say he was spotted driving a vehicle equipped with emergency sirens, lights, a spotlight, a push-bar, and a prisoner compartment.

Enrique Perez-Palenzuela faced a judge Friday morning following his arrest Thursday.

According to an arrest report, Miami-Dade deputies stopped Perez-Palenzuela after observing him exiting a shopping plaza in Homestead while ignoring traffic signals. Police said they initially witnessed Perez-Palenzuela exit his vehicle with a firearm visible at his waist.

Perez-Palenzuela told police that the vehicle's emergency equipment was already installed when he purchased it.

He has since posted bond. CBS News Miami has reached out to his defense attorney for comment and is awaiting a response.

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