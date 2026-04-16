Police pursuit ends in Miami with at least one person seen in handcuffs
At least one person was seen in handcuffs after a police pursuit ended in Miami late Thursday morning.
Few details have been released. But the pursuit ended in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and northeast 38th Street.
Several police units were at the scene, including the Florida Highway Patrol, and the area has been closed to traffic.
It's unknown why police were pursuing the vehicle, and CBS News Miami is working to gather more information.